Vincent Nelson pleads guilty

JAMAICAN-born British Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson has officially pleaded guilty to his role in an alleged conspiracy with former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen in connection with a series of financial transactions and alleged rewards involving legal fees paid to him for representation in state briefs, which he obtained while Ramlogan was attorney general.

Nelson, who was indicted on three counts of three counts of conspiring to commit money laundering, misbehaviour in public office and conspiracy to commit an act of corruption, returned to the Port of Spain High Court this afternoon, where he is before Justice Malcolm Holdip.

At today's hearing, Holdip accepted the plea agreement deal struck between Nelson and the State and in accordance with section 26 of the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement) Act, he formally entered his guilty plea.

The Jamaican-born attorney will now be sentenced on January 16.