PM: Migrant children can attend Catholic schools

File photo: Julieta Sandia, eight, with her parents Terelus Flores and Jose Alexander Sandia Suarez after they registered at Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village, San Fernando. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

THE PRIME Minister says Government cannot prevent Catholic schools from educating the children of Venezuelan migrants. He made the statement on Thursday evening at a post-Cabinet press conference in Port of Spain.

Dr Rowley said, "If the Catholic church, in its pastoral work, gets involved with trying to educate the (Venezuelan) children who are not going to school, that is acceptable in TT."

He added that he welcomed the involvement of NGOs, churches, and volunteer organisations that were willing to assist migrant children in accessing education as those are positive efforts.

"If the school decides to take in certain people in their pastoral work, I don't know that the Government can say to the Catholic school, 'Don't let so and so come through your gate.'"

However, he says Government can and will indicate if they are unwilling to carry any liabilities that may result from the decision. He says once those liabilities are not created, there should be no issue.

Minister of National Security and Communications Minister Stuart Young, who was also in attendance, said Government made it clear there was no guarantee of spaces in public schools for migrant children as its main priority was educating TT citizens. He refuted claims that Government did not have proper policies in place for the registration process.

When asked about the possibility of marriages of convenience being done within the country, the Prime Minister said he did not believe it was a matter the country should become deeply concerned with or create regulations for.

"We, more than anybody else, should know how to live in other people's country. There's hardly a country in the world where there are not members of your family," Dr Rowley said.

"If Venezuelans fall in love with Trinidadians, you want to be the one to say they're not in love?"

He urged citizens to let the current situation bring out the best in them rather than the worst.