No word on ferry

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan was unable to provide a date for the arrival of the fast ferry Jean de la Valette in TT. Contacted yesterday, Sinanan said he has received no information from the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) to suggest there has been any problems with the ferry. Sinanan said as far as he was aware, the vessel remains on schedule to arrive in TT soon. Repeated efforts to contact Nidco officials for an update on the Jean de la Valette were unsuccessful.

The Jean de la Valette is being leased by Nidco to operate on the seabridge for a year. Built in 2010 by Austal, the Jean de la Valette was considered one of the largest vessels of its kind and can accommodate 24 crew members and 800 passengers. The Jean de la Valette also has a capacity of 230 cars

On April 8 in the House of Representatices, the Prime Minister said it will cost $271,000 a day to lease the vessel, which will operate alongside the TT Express and the Galleons Passage until two new fast ferries arrive in TT. One ferry is being built by Australian shipbuilder Austal, and another Australian shipbuilder, Incat, is building the second ferry. Speaking in the Senate on April 11, Sinanan said Austal was awarded a US$73,550,000 contract to build its ferry. The new ferries are expected to arrive in TT in mid-2020.

At a post-Cabinet news conference in April, National Security Minister Stuart Young announced that Government had approved financing arrangements for the two new fast ferries. The arrangements will be handled by the Australian exim bank EFIC.