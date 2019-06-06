Murder suspect held in Port of Spain

An Arouca man who was wanted for the murder of a security guard in San Juan in January was arrested in Port of Spain on Saturday and is expected to be charged by homicide investigators today.

Police said the 28-year-old man who is from Railway Road, was seen walking along Charlotte Street, at around 4 pm by members of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department. The officers recognised him as being wanted for the murder of guard Cleavon Frederick. He was killed during a robbery at the Boundary Road Liquor Mart on January 23.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Police said they reviewed security footage from inside the store and identified the suspect as one of the men involved in Frederick's murder and the robbery of the store.

Days later 22-year-old Caroni resident, Leon Shukla was charged for Frederick's murder, while suspended soldier Vernon Simon, was shot and killed by Central Police during a confrontation in Riverbranch Road, Caroni hours after the robbery.

Police said they are searching for a fourth suspect.