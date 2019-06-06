Lawyer Chateram Sinanan dies at 52

Chateram Sinanan

COUVA South MP Rudy Indarsingh has joined with the legal fraternity in mourning the death of former president of the Criminal Bar Association, Chateram Sinanan.

Indarsingh said he knew Sinanan for 25 years and was shocked and saddened by his passing.

He said Sinanan, 52, offered legal services for the All Trinidad Sugar and General Workers Trade Union when he served as president and also in his political career.

Sinanan was a seasoned criminal practitioner who spent most of his life representing clients in the San Fernando magistrates and high courts.

“I will always remember him first and foremost as a dear family man who went beyond the call of duty in fulfilling his duties as a husband and father.

“He was a valued constituent who served the Couva South constituency with distinction at all levels and served the United National Congress as an integral part of its legal team.

“Mr Sinanan will always be remembered for his service to TT in the field of law and as chairman of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority and chairman of the Environmental Commission.

“May his soul be blessed to continue its journey,” Indarsingh said. The Assembly of Southern Lawyers has also expressed condolences to his wife, Gail, and their three children.

Sinanan died on Tuesday at San Fernando General Hospital where he was taken after complaining of feeling unwell on Monday. In February, he collapsed in court and was in and out of hospital since. Sinanan told the Newsday then, “Doctors can’t say what wrong with me yet. It has to do with my spine. They want to operate, but I told them, ‘If you don’t know what is wrong with me, where you going to operate?’”

“Funeral arrangements are to be finalised.