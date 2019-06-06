Lawrence credits TT team after gutsy display

National coach Dennis Lawrence

TT COACH Dennis Lawrence credited his team for a gutsy performance yesterday, after they battled to a goalless draw with Japan at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi.

“In terms of the game obviously we had to dig deep because we played an exceptional team in Japan,” said Lawrence. “They moved the ball well. They tried to get the ball in wide areas, create the width and get a lot of crosses in which we expected, and we had to defend. On the other side I was really, really proud of my boys.”

Lawrence continued, “It was a long journey to get here. The boys did us proud and it was really the type of test we needed going into competition like the Gold Cup. I was really pleased for the boys.

“I couldn’t name one particular player because I thought they all stood up to be counted. Obviously in the end Japan really pushed us back and our ’keeper had to pull off some incredible saves but that is what he’s there for,” Lawrence added.

Goalkeeper Marvin Phillip said, “We knew the game would have been tough. We tried to go out there and stick to the game plan. During the game I had to make a couple saves and I came up big for the team on the night. That’s a goalkeeper’s job. “I had been putting in a lot of work since we started the training camp. All of this didn’t come by guess. It came by putting in a lot of work with the goalkeeper coach Ross Russell,” Phillip added.

The veteran TT goalie mentioned that Lawrence’s ability to prepare his team on what to expect from the opponent has been critical. “Right now, the team under good guidance under the coach. We understand what he wants. It’s just for us to go out there and execute and turn the 1-0 losses we’ve had in the last couple games into positive results going into the Gold Cup,” said the 34-year-old.