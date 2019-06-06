Kamla questions cost of migrant centres

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bisessar .

THE Opposition Leader wants Government to tell the population what is the cost of renting three centres to register Venezuelan migrants. Kamla Persad-Bissessar asked this question when she spoke with reporters after Eid celebrations in Princes Town yesterday.

Reiterating the Opposition’s allegations that attempts were being made to register Venezuelans to vote in local government and general elections, Persad-Bissessar was concerned that government offices would be used for this purpose.

National Security Minister Stuart Young and the Elections and Boundaries Commission have dismissed Persad-Bissessar’s claims about Venezuelan migrants being registered to vote.

Venezuelan migrants have been invited to register at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain; Achievors Banquet Hall in Duncan Village, San Fernando and at the Caroline Building, Wilson Road, Scarborough, Tobago. The registration exercise began on May 31 and ends on June 14. Persad-Bissessar said since private venues are being used, the Opposition wants to know what is the cost of renting them. She said this will have a socio-economic, health and education impact on TT. Even so, Persad-Bissessar said she empathised with the plight of Venezuelan migrants and wanted to help them.