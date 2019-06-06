Health Ministry monitoring international reports, weedkiller link to cancer

The Pesticides and Toxic Chemical Control Board (PTCCB), an agency of the Ministry of Health, says it is gathering information from international agencies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding controversial herbicide glyphosate, and will take action regarding its importation and use if necessary.

The PTCCB, via the Ministry of Health’s corporate communications unit, responded to questions by Newsday on the importation and local use of the herbicide, after a recent US court ruling found that a glyphosate-based weedkiller RoundUp, which is manufactured by Bayer’s Monsanto, caused a man’s cancer.

A US district court jury in San Francisco awarded the plaintiff $80.3 million. There are hundreds of other cancer cases related to the chemical waiting to be heard in the US.

Glyphosate – the most widely used herbicide in the US ­– is an active ingredient in a number of other popular herbicides, which are imported and used locally.

The PTCCB responded that it did discuss this matter at its 165th meeting and decided that any action it takes should be scientific and evidence-based.

It added that its board continues to gather and review information from international agencies such as the US EPA, the European Food Safety Agency, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and WHO in relation to the use of this pesticide.

The PTCCB said there are figures regarding the quantity of herbicides containing glyphosate imported into TT, but added that “it is worthy to note that in TT, glyphosate is not used during crop production as the herbicide can kill the plants if contaminated. Generally glyphosate is used to control the growth of weeds in fallow land and at the edge of minor drains and water courses.”

The Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Act 1979 and Regulations 1987 govern the importation, sale, storage and distribution of all pesticides imported into TT, through the registration of the pesticides; the issuance of import licences and permits; and the registration of the point-of-sale (importer premises and garden shops). Glyphosate is classified by WHO as a toxicity Class IV pesticide ­– the least toxic of all pesticide groups.

The use of glyphosate in TT, the PTCCB said, is limited to fallow lands via knapsack (spray) application only and is not used during any stage of crop production.

“The Ministry of Health is aware of the concerns that may be expressed by farmers, agro-shops, media personnel and the public regarding the product Round Up and the active ingredient, glyphosate. In this regard, conscientious steps have been made by the ministry and partner agencies to address this concern.

“The Ministry of Health continues to partner with the relevant agencies to ensure that products imported for use by the public are safe for public use when applied as recommended by the manufacturers.”