Griffith on Big Yard shooting: ‘Ballistics could take years’

File photo: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith at the weekly press briefing at Police Admin Building in Port of Spain.

RESULTS FROM ballistics testing, which is needed to pinpoint the gun which fired the shot that killed 14-year-old Naomi Nelson and two others in Carenage in May, could take up to six years.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith told the media this during this morning's police press briefing at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. Griffith described the process as a “very serious problem,” one which is hindering the investigation into the shooting in Big Yard, Carenage, as well as many others.

“It (slow ballistics results) is just one of the concerns that ties to this. It is out of the control of the police service, which I think is rather unacceptable,” Griffith said.

“Because when you have a situation like this, which can go on for so long, by the time they pinpoint the perpetrator he could be dead or witnesses may no longer be willing to come forward. Which is why we have to ensure swift justice.”

Nelson was shot in the back of the head on May 3 during what is described by police as a shootout with gunmen in Big Yard, Carenage.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of not only Nelson, but of Kareem “Baldwin” Roberts, 27, and Keron “Frosty” Eve, 30. Three people were also wounded.

While an investigation is ongoing by several divisions there still seems to be two versions of what happened on that night. Police said they were conducting investigations in the area when they were met with gunfire, while residents say the officers were in an unmarked vehicle and fired indiscriminately at civilians.

Both parties even resorted to showing maps of the area pinpointing where each shooting victim was at the time. Police diagrams suggested that Nelson was behind the police vehicle, while diagrams the residents presented alluded that she was further away from the vehicle.

Griffith said the matter of slow ballistics feedback was one of the matters discussed with FBI agents who recently came to TT to assist in a revamp of the anti-gang and homicide units. He noted in New York, police get results from ballistics in as little as three days.

He said streamlining the process for getting feedback for ballistics tests is one of many more changes that will be implemented in the near future.

“You will see a total diversification of land and coastal patrols, the same aspects in day to day operations as well as ballistic testing, DNA testing, improvement in technology, dealing with white collar crime, the revamp of the intelligence division. Hopefully by September/October I may be able to give more information on it.”