Girl, 15, among 3 missing people

Three people were reported missing in separate incidents in Cedros, Arima and Tunapuna.

According to police, Ramdhanie Ragbir, 66, of Bonasse Village, Cedros, was last seen waiting on medical treatment at San Fernando General Hospital last Sunday. The following day relatives reported him missing to San Fernando police. Ragbir is a five feet, five inches tall with a slim build, brown complexion and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt, blue three-quarter pants and a pair of slippers.

Also, the grandmother of Atisha Frederick, 15, reported the teenager missing to the Arima police after she was last seen getting ready for school on Monday. She is four feet, five inches tall, with a medium build. She was last seen in her uniform – a white shirt, black and white chequered skirt and a tie with a matching print.

Another man – Lennox Paul, 56, – was reported missing to Tunapuna police. Paul, of Maingot Road, Tunapuna was last seen at his home last Friday. On Monday, relatives reported him missing. Paul is a clean shaven, five foot, eight inch tall man, with a slim build and a dark brown complexion. People with the knowledge of the whereabouts of any of these missing people were advised by police to contact them at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.