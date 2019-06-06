Gerry Brooks resigns as NGC chairman

Gerry Brooks, chairman of TT NGL Ltd, addresses the annual general meeting at Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's on April 30. Brooks has resigned as chairman of the National Gas Co Ltd and its group of companies, including TT NGL, with effect from June 30. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Gerry Brooks is returning to law, but with his own family practice. The former vice president of the Law Association, today resigned as chairman of the National Gas Co Ltd, the state energy company announced in a release.

Brooks will also step down as chairman and director of all NGC subsidiaries, as well as from other state boards on which he serves. His resignation is effective from June 30.

NGC said Brooks "intends to turn his attention to building a family legal practice, the focus of which will include mediation and arbitration."

"The chairman took the opportunity to thank the Cabinet and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for the privilege to have served the country in these capacities over the last three and a half years. He also thanked the professionals on the various boards with whom he had the opportunity to work," the release said.

Last year, Brooks was bestowed an honorary professorship in innovation and entrepreneurship by the University of the West Indies, and will assist the institution in this field, which is critical to TT's diversification thrust, the NGC said.

Before assuming chairmanship of NGC in 2015, Brooks had retired as chief operations officer of the Ansa McAl Group of Companies.

"In thanking the management and staff of the companies in the NGC group, he indicated that their commitment and support has enabled NGC and the country to make important progress on a number of critical country issues including improved certainty of gas supply, improved profitability, accelerated completion of several important upstream and downstream agreements, substantial reduction of multi-billion dollar claims proffered against NGC, successful execution of TTNGL IPO and APO as well as strategic regional and national expansion. Equally important, he noted that good governance and accountability have again characterised the operating fabric of these companies.

"The NGC Group acknowledges the contribution Prof Brooks has made to NGC’s growth and transformation and wishes him well in his future endeavours."