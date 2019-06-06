Garcia: Educating refugee children not a priority

Anthony Garcia

Education Minister Anthony Garcia remains firm in his decision that school placement will go to local children first, and again said there was no guarantee that Venezuelan refugee children would be placed in schools.

“The policy of the Government is that we cannot guarantee any placement for any Venezuelan child. Our priority lies with our nationals. If however there are occasions we can provide a place, certainly, but our priority must be with our nationals,” he said during a news conference on Tuesday at the ministry’s head office, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Venezuelan refugees who fled their country to escape the violence and lack of food and other resources, have been asking Government to educate their children, but Garcia said that was not a priority.

And chief education officer Harrilal Seecharan said the pregnant form five student from Siparia West Secondary School will be given the option to return to school after the baby is born. She wrote the CXC exams this year.

The girl’s mother said she became pregnant after she was raped.

“If the student meets the requirements and wants to perform or pursue sixth form, the ministry’s policy is that we won’t deprive a student from participating from school once she qualifies. Arrangements will be made to facilitate her through the Students Support Services Division for re-entry into the school system.”