Cops find ski masks in Cocorite mosque

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith will provide full details on a police search of a mosque in Cocorite on Tuesday, at a news conference at the Police Administration Building today at 10 am.

According to an i.95 FM report, the search resulted in the discovery of masks, among them ski masks, in the ceiling of the mosque. Police arrested eight people, including a 16-year-old boy, during the exercise which took place 24 hours before Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations yesterday.

The report said police conducted several stop and searches in the area. They received intelligence which led them to the mosque on Waterhole Road, Cocorite. Police believe the masks have been used in crimes in the area. The exercises were supervised by Snr Supt Pragg, and coordinated by ASP Thompson and Insp Vincent. Sgt Samuel led a team of officers including PCs Murray, Gilkes, Mc Clean, Genty, Bart, Roberts, Joseph, among several others, in the operations.

The searches were carried out based on intelligence that over the past few weeks two rival gangs in the Cocorite district had been exchanging gunfire.The gangs are said to be factions from the Muslim gang, operating in Powder Magazine, Phase One, and Waterhole.

A year ago, on June 7, and also during the Muslim observance of Ramadan, guns were found in a mosque in central Trinidad.

A Newsday report then said workmen were doing repairing at the mosque when they discovered guns hidden inside the ceiling of the place of worship. The cache of arms included four handguns, a shotgun and ammunition. The workmen contacted the police who went to the mosque, cordoned off the area and seized the five weapons.

Police sources, Newsday reported, said they received information that the weapons may have been hidden to be used at the end of the Ramadan fast.

The discovery at that time was linked to reports that members of the Central-based gang Unruly ISIS were in Port of Spain preparing for a war with the Rasta City gang over murders of men affiliated with Unruly ISIS.