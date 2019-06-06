CDB could help TT with migrant issues

File photo: Venezuelans line up outside the Queen's Park Oval on day five of the Government's registration. Photo by James Lanser

GOVERNMENT has not approached the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for financial aid regarding the influx of Venezuelan migrants into TT.

CDB president Warren Smith gave that response at a news conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Thursday. The conference was held at the end of the 49th Annual Board of Governors meeting, at the same venue.

As a borrowing member of the bank, Smith explained, "If there is a project that requires financing and fits within our capability, we certainly would be prepared to consider it." He said it was a reality that there was "a lot of potential social fallout" when mass migration into the country took place.

"At this current point in time, we really don't have a product that will deal with it," he said. But Smith explained there was "flexibility within the bank with financing." Should a country need the bank's assistance regarding migrant issues, Smith said," There is a possibility that we could craft a response that could help with perhaps some of the impact of the migration on the country."

Smith said there were no substantive discussions about the Venezuelan migrant issue during the governors' meeting or any of the side meetings.