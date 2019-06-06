Blast victim’s family demands probe

Phillip Ramlochan

Relatives of Phillip Ramlochan, who was killed in an explosion at an oil and gas mining field on Tuesday, are calling for an independent investigation into his death.Ramlochan, a lorry man of Ralph Narine Trace South Oropouche, together with driver Drigpaul Sookoo were reportedly performing routine checks on a Swab tanker at Haggard Trace, Penal when it exploded, killing Ramlochan and critically injuring Sookoo.

Ramlochan’s sister Jean Gour said she wanted an independent probe on what caused her brother’s death.“We do not know how this happened and we are not getting answers,” she said.

Ramlochan’s brother, Nigel, said he was displeased, claiming there was secrecy over the investigations. He said he was disturbed that relatives were not allowed to see Ramlochan’s body.

Sookoo remains in a critical condition at the ICU unit, San Fernando General Hospital. Both men were employed by Total Contractors Services Ltd which is contracted by Massy Energy Production Resources Ltd to perform services to wells at the location.