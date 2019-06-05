Women's Rugby team 'pumped ' for Pan Am Games

HEAD coach of the national women's rugby team, Carlton Felix, says the athletes are "pumped and ready to go" ahead of 2019 Pan American Games.

The competition will be held in Lima, Peru, from July 26 to August 11 and the Rugby Sevens are on July 27 and 28.

The team has been training three days a week at the Hasley Crawford Stadium, the Queen's Park Savannah, and the Marabella Recreational Grounds. Felix says the discipline of the team has been great thus far.

"It (training) has been going really well, the athletes are working really hard; going to the gym, keeping their fitness levels up," Felix said. "With the improvements we've made over the past few months, I expect total domination."

TT is the only Caribbean women's team to qualify for the 2019 games. The team's captain, Nicolette Pantor agreed with her coach, saying she is excited and believes they can win all their games.

"I think that the team has been putting in a lot of work so I believe we are able to come up against some tough competition," she said. "I'm quite confident in the ability of the team thus far."

When asked if there were any challenges, Pantor said the only difficulty was being unable to access a training camp. She says it was due to a lack of funding, but added that the team had set up competitions with teams in the local league to ensure they get sufficient practise.