Where are the policies?

THE EDITOR: Why do we continue to be a reactionary nation instead of putting policies in place like other civilised nations?

Watching the Government’s reaction to the Venezuelan crisis is like watching a bad accident waiting to happen. We are adjusting our position every minute instead of taking a decisive stand.

The fact remains that for decades our borders have been open to drugs, guns and human trafficking, so why all of sudden the interest in securing them? Well now the issue does not benefit the select few. Plain talk.

Our inability to effectively deal with this humanitarian crisis is sad, to say the least. Are we seeking the advice of countries that have dealt with similar situations or are we just making up policies along the way?

Did we not foresee this influx as we watched our neighbours being destroyed? We are seven miles off the coast of Venezuela and no one thought of having a border patrol all these years?

The deliberate incompetence displayed by those in power is mind-blowing. Our continued defiance as a people have us in our current situation. Our unwillingness to adopt First World standards continues to be the downfall of a nation stuck in the past.

MICHELLE DYMALLY DAVIS, Cedros