Tourism agency hosts Bride Villa seminar Tobago ideal for destination weddings

Bride Villa speaker Laura Beauparlant

The romance and weddings niche has been identified as a core attractor of destination Tobago by the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL). The agency will be hosting Bride Villa, a unique educational and promotional event, to raise the profile of Tobago as a premier romance destination, and to provide opportunities for local stakeholders to capitalise on this niche.

Bride Villa, a unique event produced by Caribbean Bride Magazine, will be held from June 10-12 at Mt Irvine Bay Resort.

It will focus on strengthening Tobago’s wedding and honeymoon niche tourism product through the building of the capacity of relevant public and private sector individuals and organisations involved, or wishing to become involved. The tourism agency will also use Bride Villa as an opportunity to promote destination Tobago in the international romance travel market through the use of Caribbean Brides’ extensive database.

TTAL CEO Louis Lewis said: “We are very much aware that the strength of a destination’s romance and wedding niche lies not only within the natural assets – of which Tobago is blessed to have many – but also depends on the quality of service offered at every step of the way in planning a dream wedding or getaway. Our strategic focus, therefore, in optimising Tobago’s romance niche to become globally competitive, is rooted in a duality of efforts that seek to develop our internal romance product as well as our external marketing activities.”

The three-day seminar includes carefully curated workshops – facilitated by international industry experts – to educate local vendors on industry trends and expectations of the romance travellers, and give local talent a platform to showcases their offerings to a global audience of industry influencers who will be present at the event.

Owner and Creative Director of Caribbean Bride Dave Cox, who is also an international consultant on destination weddings and honeymoons, will be one of the speakers at Bride Villa, presenting on the topic, Marketing Yourself with Great Images.

Cox added, "Caribbean Bride is very excited to be working with the Tobago Tourism Agency on the Bride Villa seminar. I believe there is tremendous potential in Tobago that just needs to be polished and presented to the world. We look forward to working more with the destination to develop this niche.”

Other workshops topics at Bride Villa include Trends in the Destination Wedding Industry, Building your Wedding Brand, Earning a Bride’s Trust Online and The Service Your Bride Expects and Deserves, among others.

At the end of the seminar, participants are expected to have a better understanding of the trends and techniques of the international wedding and honeymoon niche market, and will receive accreditation from the Caribbean Brides Academy as a certified Destination Wedding vendor.

Interested participants can register for Bride Villa by contacting the Tobago Tourism Agency at info@tobagotourism.org for online registration forms, which can also be found at https://tinyurl.com/y3lvlbxz. The agency can also be contacted at 612-8825 ext 2003 for more information about this event.