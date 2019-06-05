Rowley meets BHP PM back in TT tonight

PM Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister is satisfied with the operations in TT of BHP Billiton with whom the Government now expects to accelerate their relationship, said a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday. Dr Rowley and his team are due back in TT tonight.

Rowley yesterday met Geraldine Slattery, President of BHP Petroleum, and Vincent Pereira, President BHP TT at the company’s offices in Houston, Texas.

Talks focused on BHP’s current exploration and the opportunities to collaborate with the Government to boost oil and gas production.

BHP gave the PM an update on their investment decisions made since his visit to BHP’s headquarters in Melbourne, Australia last year.

“Today’s visit also featured presentations by BHP’s technical staff on the geology/seismic sections of the company’s North East and South East blocks in TT and the interpretations of their shallow- and deep-water horizons.

“The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the company’s operations in TT and the parties committed to continuing to accelerate the mutually beneficial relationship.”

During the visit, Rowley met several TT nationals working at BHP in Houston. This meeting marked the final stop of the Prime Minister’s ten-day energy tour where he met with executives and senior technical staff of the major oil and gas companies who do business in TT. The PM’s team included Energy Minister Franklin Khan, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West, and National Gas Company president Mark Loquan.