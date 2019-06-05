Rotary workshop for new entrepreneurs

Darlene Blandin, president of the Rotary Club of Piarco.

THE Rotary Club of Piarco and the Rotaract Club of Piarco have teamed up to jointly host the First Entrepreneurial Seminar and Workshop at the Centre for Language Learning, University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus, tomorrow, from 5-7 pm.

The event is aimed at providing practical support to new entrepreneurs or small micro enterprise (SME). Darlene Blandin, president of the Rotary Club of Piarco told Newsday: “The rationale behind this seminar is that we recognise there is no support system for small entrepreneurs, so we decided to bring key element in business to them. So we are going to utilise our Rotarian’s vocation to give back to society.”

Blandin said the clubs have also noticed the amount of young people who have been retrenched due to the state of the economy, “so this is to empower the creative aspect of our young people.”

The seminar is primarily intended to benefit youth between 16-35 years by providing tangible advice and solutions in key areas relative to entrepreneurship.

Organisers are hoping to attract some 100 participants.

At the seminar participants will be exposed to basic knowledge base and framework to start and sustain a new business, from well-qualified speakers and facilitators.

With respect to the running of a business, the young entrepreneurs will hear from Keenan Charles, managing director of 360 Marketing.

On the topic of management, Judith Mark, senior lecturer at Arthur Lok Jack School of Business, will be the facilitator, while a JMMB team will be responsible for the banking and financial aspect.

Kia Baptiste, an attorney with Cochesto Law Chambers will speak on the legal and regulatory requirements.

Finally, there will be testimonials from Peter George Jr, chairman of the board of Avatar Capital, Linda’s Bakery Ltd, Bitt Inc, PeerBank and Novelty Curve –an embryo development firm focusing on assisting Blockchain entities. Rotarian Garth Sober, owner of Power Cycle Ltd, will also contribute before the mic is open to the floor for those who want to share their experience.

Rotary secretary Sophia Baboolal said Rotary is an international service organisation utilised to bring together business and professional leaders to unite and take action in order to create lasting change across the globe.

She said while the organisation’s primary mission is to provide humanitarian service and advance goodwill and peace around the world, Rotaract, Rotary’s partner, engages young people between 18-30 years to assist with professional development and actively works for the betterment of the society.