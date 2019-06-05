Residents in Arima face threat from rats

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Residents of Arima continue to grapple with an inadequate supply of water.

There is an influx of patients at the Arima Health Facility who suffer from various ailments due to the lack of a regular water supply. Poor hygiene is inevitable and the elderly and the young are very vulnerable.

Various types of illnesses pervade our neighbourhood and pose a serious threat to health. The feeble attempt to tackle the problem, including the minuscule amount of spraying, does little to alleviate the problem.

Within recent times, the rodent population has increased exponentially. This problem has plagued several areas in the borough for decades and this situation has not been properly addressed.

Areas in Arima north-east including Calcutta Street, Coryat Lane and Raglan Street are infested with this pest and residents are powerless in the face of impending disease and even death due to leptospirosis.

The drains that run under the sidewalks in the town centre are not cleaned as often as they should be and even the stench is offensive. Rats can be seen running along these drains and may even enter food outlets in and around the area.

Drastic measures must be taken, Mr Minister, to control and eradicate these pests. Our burgesses are at risk due to the prevalence of these pests. For far too long there has been neglect.

ELMA RAMSUMAIR via e-mail