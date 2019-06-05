Prince takes on Mexico’s Herrera in Chaguanas Pro boxing returns on July 29

TT professional boxer Prince-Lee Isidore.

REIGNING WBF lightweight champion Prince-Lee Isidore (17-3-1) will return to the ring against Mexico’s Emmanuel Herrera (6-7) for the Royal Boxing Organisation Intercontinental title, in a ten-round main bout at Boxing Fury, a professional card scheduled for June 29. The card will start at 6.30 pm at the Chaguanas Regional Indoor Sports Arena (CRISA), Chaguanas with gates opening an hour before.

Isidore, 33, whose record includes 16 wins by knock-out, will be eager to maintain his momentum following a commanding victory by unanimous decision over Venezuela’s Antoni Armas in their 10-round WBF lightweight title match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in February. They will weigh-in on June 28.

The card, promoted by Lion Stone Promotions from Nevada, USA, in collaboration with local promoters Fine Line Fight Promotions, is expected by some, including coach and promoter Bharath Ramoutar, to be Isidore’s most challenging to date.

“He (Herrera) comes in from a background of defeating some of the best in the division, and is known for coming forward regardless of what is thrown at him,” said Ramoutar during the card’s launch at the National Boxing Centre, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday. Herrera is 28, five years Isidore’s junior, and has one knock-out from his six wins.

“The supporting card,” Ramoutar said, “is expected to be full of fireworks as the much anticipated rematch between Joel ‘The Matador’ McRae and Nigel ‘Cow’ Edwards is set to take place over eight rounds.

“Edwards is eager to settle a score as he felt he got a raw decision in their first bout,” Ramoutar announced.

“However, the Matador says he is ready to prove that he is the better of the two light heavyweights, and will be victorious yet again, perhaps before the end of the eight-round contest.”

Super welterweights Kevon Diaz and Leon Dover will battle over six rounds while another light heavyweight match-up will set the stage with Yuray Cisnero stepping into the professional ranks against Aaron Williams in a four-round contest.

In the only other professional bout, hard-hitting super heavyweight and local veteran Kertson Manswell will fight against an opponent to be announced.

Four kickboxing bouts will warm up CRISA, in an effort by the promoter to revive the sport in TT. The match-ups, which include one female lightweight bout, will see kickboxers from across TT in action.