President: Eid a time for unity

Paula-Mae Weekes

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes said Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for unity amongst all people.

In her Eid message, Weekes said, “Eid brings together families, communities, and people of varying backgrounds and reminds us of the common bonds which unite us and reinforce the values of our nationhood.” The President said such salutary practices “reinforce stable and resilient families and communities and form the bedrock of a prosperous society.”

Weekes said Eid had been observed in TT since the arrival of Fatel Razack (ship) in 1845 and was a testament to our multi-religious and multi-cultural heritage.

Weekes said, through periods of stability and uncertainty, growth and stagnation, peace and turmoil “the enduring Islamic tenets of peace, forgiveness and tolerance have fortified our national identity and ethos.”