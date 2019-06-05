PM: Demonstrate peace, love

Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister is urging all citizens to use Eid-ul-Fitr as a time to demonstrate peace, love and equality to each other.

In his Eid message to the nation, Dr Rowley said those virtues were "the inherent features of Islamic teachings."

He said, "Let us continuously direct our hearts towards strengthening our society based on mutual respect, brotherly and sisterly love and universal understanding."

Rowley also said the essential lessons of Eid-ul-Fitr "encourage us to make sacrifices and to reflect on our own lives and the ways in which we can live for the benefit of our family, community and our country." He added that Muslims around the world who participated in the holy month of Ramadan "have, no doubt, emerged from the holy month of Ramadan with a stronger character and with the ability to subject their desires and emotions to their will."

Rowley opined that the period of "unquestioning restraint strengthens the believer’s resolve to adhere to the teachings of Allah with an unwavering loyalty."