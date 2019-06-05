Phillip saves TT in draw against Japan

TT footballers train at the Toyota Stadium in Japan on Tuesday. Photo: TTFA Media

GOALKEEPER Marvin Phillip produced a string of second half saves this morning to save a clearly fatigued TT team in their international friendly with Japan at the Toyota Stadium in Toyota, Japan.

With Japan pressing for the opening goal and TT bodies falling by the wayside, Phillip was called upon time and time again to preserve the 0-0 scoreline.Japan, with their typical short passing and probing style, were clearly the superior team but the TT defence initally did well to stay organised and put their bodies on the line to make crucial blocks when all else failed.

TT coach Dennis Lawrence would be happy somewhat to see his team not concede a late goal as they did in their last friendly against Wales.