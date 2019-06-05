Muslims give food to V'zuelans at south registration

As the registration of Venezuelans entered its fifth day, there were few signs that the number of migrants seeking to be registered would decrease any time soon as hundreds flocked to the southern registration centre at Achievors banquet hall, Duncan Village, San Fernando, on Tuesday.

And with entire families waiting in line to be processed, a number of locals stopped by to distribute food and water to the migrants with one person, Rabia Mohammed of the Debe mosque saying it was both her “civic and moral responsibility.”

Speaking from an open-tray pick up van which was crammed with brown-bag lunches and bottles of water, she said the act of giving was more important as it was occurring during the holy month of Ramadan.

“I see this as part of our civic right and duty. Also it is a special month for us, the holy month of Ramadan and we see it fit and right to give back to people no matter who they are.”

She said they had prepared some 300 lunches for distribution.

Also, while there was a significant presence of police, army and fire officers at the centre, at least one Venezuelan, Martha Tovar, volunteered to assist in crowd control as the language barrier seemed to be a hindrance at times.

Tovar, in heavily accented English, said, “Today I come to make my register but I saw disorganisation so I volunteered to organise the Venezuelans with help from the police.”

“Some people come from yesterday and did not get register so they make a list and we call from that order, the list order and we try to organise the people but it not easy you know.”

“There is a problem with the language, the police don’t know how to speak the language and the people is not listening so it is not easy.”

She said parents with children, as well as old people and people on medication were allowed to go first.

“Today on the list we have 700 people but apart from the list more people is coming so really I don’t know what time it finish.”

Registration began at three centres last Friday and ends on June 14.