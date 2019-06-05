Marijuana trees being planted at school

Reform/Manahambre councillor Chris Hosein accompanies police who uprooted marijuana plants at the incomplete Reform Hindu primary school in Gasparillo.

POLICE are investigating reports of several marijuana plants recently found at the incomplete Reform Hindu primary school in Gasparillo.

The trees were found in the back of the school building with other crops and have since been uprooted and destroyed.

Councillor for the area Chris Hosein, in a Facebook post, said the discovery has left the community in shock and someone must be held accountable.

He said when he was notified of the find, he contacted the police who responded immediately.

“Imagine a school that was 95 per cent complete when the PP demitted office in 2015 is now being used by some to plant marijuana.”

He said if the school had been completed and opened, such a discovery would not have been made.

“I am extremely disappointed that this is where we have reached. What more must we do to have this school completed and opened for our children?”

Police said male clothing on lines were also found inside the school and they believe someone may have been living at the school and planting marijuana and the crops.

They have questioned several people in the area, but no arrest has been made. The school was scheduled to be completed in 2015 and students are now attending classes inside a temple. The matter is also being investigated by the Ministry of Education.