Khan: Come see the stars UDeCOTT T10 tournament this weekend

Kieron Pollard, right, and Dwayne Bravo.

ORGANISER of the UDeCOTT T10 International Cricket Tournament Omar Khan, is encouraging people to take advantage of the opportunity to see all the local and regional stars on show this weekend.

The tournament, which bowls off on Friday from 6 pm, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, will feature four teams – South/Central, North/Tobago, Guyana and Windward Islands.

Khan expects the excitement for the tournament to increase by Friday.

“Tickets are pretty slow right now, but we expect it to pick up. Typical Trinidadians they wait until the last minute, but we do expect it to pick up over the next couple days.

The tournament will include the best talent of TT and the region. “It is a very exciting and new innovation in cricket and I am sure people want to come and witness not only the format of the cricket, but all the stars that will be on show. It is a great opportunity to come and see (Dwayne) Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Kevon Cooper (and) all the young stars (like) Tion Webster (and) Khary Pierre and then you have Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Imran Khan.”

Guyana and Windward Islands would be arriving tomorrow and will comprise strong teams. Guyana will have Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford and Windward Islands will be equipped with Andre Fletcher and Kesrick Williams.

Khan said the Trini Posse stand will bring more excitement to the event. “So far everything is on course. We have had support from Bravo and Pollard...we now have a big plus for the tournament in that Trini Posse is coming to the Brian Lara (Stadium) for the first time. Trini Posse is coming to hype up the tournament at the Brian Lara. They have their Trini Posse stand, their all inclusive stand (is) already (advertising) on social media and tickets are on sale.”

Khan said T10 cricket may soon be an important format because the International Cricket Council has goals of playing the format at the Olympics in the future.

Tickets are on sale for $100 at all National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) outlets and at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Friday. People can also pay at the door, but children Under-12 are free and people 65 years and over also don’t have to pay.

The tournament sponsors are NLCB, In-Electra Limited, First Citizens Bank and Southern Sales and Service.

FIXTURES

Friday

South/Central vs Guyana (6 pm)

North/Tobago vs Windward Islands (8 pm)

Saturday

Guyana vs North/Tobago (2 pm)

Windward Islands vs South/Central (4 pm)

North/Tobago vs South/Central (6 pm)

Guyana vs Windward Islands (8 pm)

Sunday

Third-place Playoff (3 pm)

Grand Final (5.30 pm)