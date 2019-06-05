Kamla: Conflict in TT

THE Opposition Leader said there was discord, conflict and misunderstanding in TT.

In her Eid message to the nation, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the world was experiencing those things. “Here in TT, we have seen such disturbing signs.”

Persad-Bissessar said there was a breakdown of the moral and social fabric in TT.

She claimed that had been caused by mass unemployment and underemployment, growing poverty, economic and financial mismanagement and runaway crime. But Persad-Bissessar believed “we can confront and resolve these issues.”

She was also confident that avenues for social development and growth and returning TT to the path of people-centred development, could happen.

Persad-Bissessar urged citizens to follow the example of this country’s Muslim community of “sacrifice, perseverance and brotherhood.” She said those tenets would help foster peace, forgiveness and unity in TT. Persad-Bissessar appealed to citizens to help the less fortunate in society.