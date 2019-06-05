Is the COP leading the way?

THE EDITOR: I listen to all political parties as I believe they all have something to contribute. I have found it interesting recently that the “big parties” seem to be following the smaller ones.

For example, the Prime Minister’s recent comments concerning events surrounding the spate of decisions on the Freedom of Information Act are instructive. He is quoted as saying that “there should be more transparency regarding information to the public.”

He is basically echoing the sentiments expressed by the political leader of the Congress of the People (COP) who called for certain Cabinet notes to be made public. It is interesting that after four years of secrecy regarding the closing of Petrotrin, the failed Sandals project, the Dragon Field deal and many others, the Prime Minister conveniently considers this a possibility.

This is a little too late, Mr Prime Minister. In spite of your party’s bravado, it is unlikely the country will realise the reform you promised. The only parties that seem genuine about the governance issues seem to be the smaller ones.

After the relaunch of the COP, the political leader asked for the parties to declare their unexplained wealth, and the Minister of Communication soon after declared that campaign finance reform will be tabled. To date, no such bill has been laid. Instead, the whistle-blower legislation failed. Transparency in governance remains an elusive dream under both major parties.

The COP is also leading the opposition as well; the Opposition Leader on a radio programme spoke to the issue of climate change. It is instructive to note that the COP was the first party to declare that it would introduce a national sustainable development master plan which is apolitical and an act of Parliament which focuses on the social, economic and environmental issues.

The party has declared that it has recognised the frequency of disasters and that the time has come for climate change to be a main focus of concern and be part of the economic indicators going forward. The Opposition Leader has now also come out with some sort of economic transformational master plan.

With the recently formed Patriotic Front along with the Movement for Social Justice, the message of good governance and constitutional change seems front and centre while the major parties, funded by big business, avoid the issue altogether or, at the very least, pay lip service to these ideals.

The COP has been the only party to declare a policy on party financing. It may be unto something here. It might just make sense to take a closer look, after all it seems to be emerging as the template that all others are following.

Maybe it is time for the people to have their voices heard through this party. Maybe it is time to stand up to those big anonymous business interests that have been pulling the strings of governments past and present to the detriment of the citizens at large.

Lastly, the COP has been having discussions about decentralisation via e-government services and shorter working hours and I have noticed that some of the chambers, inclusive of the American Chamber, are now hosting forum discussions on this too.

I for one am looking and listening more carefully and will no longer be hoodwinked by smooth talk and empty promises.

HARRY BEETHNATH via e-mail