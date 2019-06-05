Imam: Murder is not Allah’s way

Muslim men pray at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Mosque in Preysal on Wednesday morning. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

As thousands of people of Muslim faith gathered to commemorate and celebrate the Eid holiday, imams and speakers spread messages of peace non-violence and forgiveness.

Imam Fazeel Mohamed, in his address at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya early this morning called for people, both Muslim and non-Muslim, to stop killing each other.

“It is not the way of Allah to murder,” Mohamed said, “Not by gun nor by a bus nor by a bomb nor aeroplane nor drones. It is not in the way of Allah to blow up churches. It is not in the way of Allah to use alcohol and drugs. It is not the way of Allah to commit fornication or be a homosexual. It is not the way of Allah to lie, back-bite and slander and spread rumours or spread mischief.”

The imam said followers of Islam have cause to celebrate as they had just gone through a month of fasting, prayer, and charity, but they should choose to do the right thing, not only during the month of Ramadan, but all through the year. He called for Muslims to practice “tabwah”, or repentance, and choose what is pure.

“How many times have we been in a situation where we cannot get out, and we pondered on doing something “haram” (what is not allowed) to get out of it? Allah is saying choose what is “halal” (pure), choose what is correct. Stay away from making choices that shows our disobedience.”

In a subsequent interview, the imam said TT, and the world at large, is being plagued by murders. He lamented that innocent people are being killed constantly and the crime is instilling fear in God-fearing citizens. The imam called for everyone to do their part and for leaders to show a good example.

“There is no religion in the world that tells people to murder. None,” said Mohamed “We say it is “haram” in the Muslim faith and Muslims still go and do it. It is wrong. We need to get TT back. In this day and age it is difficult to follow what is halal (what is allowed). There are a lot of distractions and you have to remain focused. It depends on what you want. For example, if a man is an alcoholic, you can take him to AA meetings but if he doesn’t want to change he won’t. There is a saying in the Qur'an that goes Allah will not change the people until they want to change. We in TT have to want to change.”

At the Barakah Grounds in Endeavour, Chaguanas, guest speaker Fiaz Ali said forgiveness could change the country. Speaking with Newsday after his sermon, Ali said the people of TT need a forgiving attitude now more than ever. He also spoke out against Islamaphobia and said the people of TT need to understand each other and put aside differences, if the country is to move forward.

“To go forward, we have to understand that all of us have something about us that others would hate. The only way we can go forward is to forget those things and move on. With Rasta and Muslim (gangs) is one thing but we have people in politics opposing just for opposing sake. We need leaders to see that and we need subordinates to see that as well. We have to come together and do better,” Ali said.