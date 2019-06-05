Hosein: Promote peace, forgiveness
RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein is encouraging citizens to "is to continue to live a life that promotes peace, forgiveness, respect and empathy. This was one of the key points in his Eid-ul-Fitr message to the nation. Hosein also urged citizens to teach their children the importance of charity and doing good.
"They are the future of our nation; and we have a duty to inculcate in them strong values grounded in love, respect and service," he said. Hosein added, " It is pivotal that our children know that no matter where they worship; it may be in a rural or urban masjid, the belief in one God and their religious practice remain the same in every mosque across our twin-island nation."
Reply to "Hosein: Promote peace, forgiveness"