Hinds: 800 V'zuelans daily at registration sites Fraudulent documents have been flagged

A Venezuelan rests while waiting to be registered next to a tree near Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village, San Fernando, on Tuesday. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

AN average of 800 to 850 Venezuelans have been going to the three designated registration locations, reported Acting Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.

He was speaking yesterday with the media at the Parliament building.

He was asked to respond to a report that registration at the Queen's Park Oval location stopped at noon. Hinds replied he did not know precisely why the registration was stopped at midday.

"I am aware that those who administer that registration process they use their human experience and the experience of the last few days to gauge when the number of people inside the centre are enough to run out the day's business. So it is not surprising because we saw increased numbers (Monday). So as a consequence they, knowing the capacity and knowing that we will finish generally at five o'clock. And in many cases we have gone well beyond five o'clock to accommodate all those who were already inside."

Hinds while it is expected that, in each case, it would take about 15 to 20 minutes sometimes a particular case may generate issues around documents and verification and, therefore, take longer.

"Sometimes the Immigration authorities in there want to clarify issues in order to be sure we are dealing with Venezuelans. Because we have had cases of persons who have shown up with documents that were not satisfactory and in some cases not authentic. Some persons have been taken to task for that, fraudulent documents."

He said a registration process could take varying teams and the team at each location would gauge how many people were inside for registration that will take them to 5 pm. He explained that officials would inform the people on the outside and give them chits that would give them priority appearance for another day.

"So it is all ordinary human judgement and common sense."

On registering Venezuelans getting wet by the rain, Hinds said rain fell everywhere in the world and people had umbrellas and dressed accordingly to deal with weather.

"We have put tents. And we are very compassionate and humane in our dealing with this matter and as the weather system changes we will continue to respond to it because we do not want the people unduly traumatised by the weather."

Asked about the complaints about non-functioning e-mail links to download documents Hinds said there were challenges with every IT system but, at all times, there was a team of IT professionals standing by to sort out things as they developed.

"In the world of technology this is not alarming. And the (problems) did not affect this wonderful registration exercise. It is going on apace."

Hinds, commenting on the number of Venezuelans taking passport photos on Monday, said it appeared some Venezuelans were not reading the instructions as the advertisements in English and Spanish said the documents they needed and it firstly included two passport-sized photos.

"So if a Venezuelan shows up without it, it really can't be held against the Immigration authorities."

Hinds said the process was working very smoothly and very well as there were increased numbers both Sunday and Monday.

The registration process takes a break for the Eid holiday today.

He said counting the Venezuelans was critical to ending speculation and knowing what the Government could provide with empathy to the people of Venezuela.

"It is at the end of this process more sensible decisions can be taken as to a problem that we did not create but was set upon us by virtue of our proximity to Venezuela and the circumstances in Venezuela."

He stressed TT had to understand the registration process was not an invitation for Venezuelans to come.

"They are already here."