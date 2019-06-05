First Citizens partners with TTOC

First Citizens Head - Brand and Marketing Larry Olton, from left, First Citizens Sports Foundation Member Kwame Laurence, First Citizens Group CEO Karen Darbasie, president of the TTOC Brian Lewis, First Citizens Sports Foundation Member Catherine Forde and Tyrone Marcus.

THE First Citizens Group announced its official partnership with the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) in its pursuit of its goal to obtain ten Olympic Gold Medals by 2024 through its Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund.

The announcement was made recently at the First Citizens Corporate Headquarters and was witnessed by members of the First Citizens Sports Foundation committee, members of the TTOC and staff of First Citizens.

Group Chief Executive Officer of First Citizens Karen Darbasie, noted First Citizens “understands the immense responsibility of taking a home-grown brand to the global stage” and that the Group is on board working together with the TTOC, the athletes, the government, coaches, administrators, media, individuals, communities, parents, families and friends.

President of the TTOC Brian Lewis, also addressed the attendees and was keen on highlighting First Citizens’ home-grown brand and its rich history. He likened the First Citizens determination to succeed to that of the TTOC and its pursuit of ten golds by 2024. Together, these two local and national institutions are committed to driving social change and success, through the powerful avenue of sport.