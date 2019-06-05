EOG commitment secured

US energy multinational EOG Resources confirmed its commitment to TT to the Prime Minister yesterday. This commitment was given to Dr Rowley when he and his delegation visited EOG Resources’s Heritage Plaza office in Houston, Texas.

A statement issued by Office of the Prime Minister said the company confirmed that TT remains an important investment in its portfolio. EOG Resources is the largest oil producer in the US. The company is also amongs the the top ten gas producers in the US. During the meeting, Rowley was updated on an aggressive drilling programme being undertaken by EOG Resources in TT. Rowley was told by EOG Resources that it would continue “with the drilling of a number of wells over the next year and beyond in TT. “

The discussions between Rowley’s delegation and company executives focused on “positive prospective” in TT. EOG also updated Rowley and his delegation about its exploration and production initiatives since Rowley last met with them in Houston in 2017. Rowley encouraged EOG Resources to continue speaking to the Government about their future plans and opportunities for greater collaboration. EOG Resources’ delegation was led by company chairman and ceo William Thomas.