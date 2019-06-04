Venezuelan men at IDC going on hunger strike

The Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo, East Trinidad. FILE PHOTO

Venezuelans currently held at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) appeared in a Facebook video announcing that they are going on a strike and from June 3 are "not accepting any diet."

The Venezuelan nationals are going on the hunger strike protest in response to "not receiving any concrete answers." The men also appear to be protesting against the conditions in which they are living under at IDC as well as being wrongly held.

The video features at least 35 Venezuelan men, one of which is the main spokesman for the group who speaks English perfectly. Two men were flashed in the video, the first as an example of the poor conditions and the second as an example of someone being wrongly heald.

The first person flashed appears to have a massive surgical wound directly down his chest. Allegedly "one month since they operated on him and they have not let him go," the main protagonist said. "He cannot be here with these medical conditions."

The other man flashed in the video represents those who apparently have all the legal documentation to be released but are being held at IDC without receive any answers as to why.

At the end of the video all the men chant "Libertad" over and over again with occasional outbursts of the English translation "freedom" being heard as well.

The IDC was contacted for a response but was unable to comment on the issue at the time.