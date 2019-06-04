TT not able to help Venezuelans

THE EDITOR: Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference on Wednesday at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Fitzgerald Hinds, sitting in for National Security Minister Stuart Young, appealed to all Venezuelan nationals in TT who have entered this country legally or illegally and are not the holders of TT citizenship to register.

TT is in a state of deep crisis due to open borders, gang warfare, violent crime, kidnappings, car thefts, corruption and other serious crimes. We are not in a position to help Venezuelans.

Why are Venezuelans who entered illegally being given the same rights as those who entered legally? This is insanity.

It is time for the people of Venezuela to stand up and speak out against their injustices and stop running to TT as a means of escape. We are not in a position to assist, in my opinion.

CHELSEA-ANN BEDASE, Chaguanas