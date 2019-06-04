Trinidad Petroleum US $720m loan details will be public

File photo: Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert during the post cabinet media briefing Diplomatic Centre, St Anns. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers.

ACTING Prime Minister Colm Imbert said the details of the US $720 million proposed financing will be made public.

He was responding to a question in Senate yesterday.

Imbert said the terms and the conditions of the US $720 million proposed financing for Trinidad Petroleum will be made public upon finalisation of the legal documents which is anticipated within the next seven to ten days.

"The financing remains confidential subject to disclosure rules associated with the company's exchange offer under US Security and Exchange Commission regulations."

He explained the tenor of the loan facility (length of time it is due) will range from three to seven years and the amount in each tenor bucket will be finalised in the next seven to ten days. He said the interest rate on the loan will be better than the rate on the US $850 million bonds that Petrotrin currently has issued.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked whether the legal documents will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament. Imbert said he made it clear the terms will be made public and "therefore there can be no restraint to laying them in this Parliament."