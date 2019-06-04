Skinner Park gets million-dollar upgrade

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe ( 3rd from right) addresses a press conference yesterday, at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair, on plans to upgrade Skinner Park, San Fernando, which will begin on June 17. Also in attendance were, (left to right) Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Minister of Toursim and San Fernando east MP Randall Mitchell, Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello.

MINISTER of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shamfa Cudjoe, says phase one of refurbishment of Skinner Park in San Fernando will cost $147 million.

The announcement was made at a press conference yesterday afternoon at the Office of the Prime Minister in Port of Spain.

The upgrades include : the addition of LED lighting towers; a three-storey stand with a capacity of 3,000 people; refurbishment of the cycle track and playing field; and a gymnasium. This will be the first gym in the facility’s history.

These changes were advised by the Urban Development Corporation of TT upon assessing the facility over the past year.

“There have been plans for a refurbishment of Skinner Park dating as far back as 1995,” Minister Cudjoe said. “Skinner Park is a flagship facility for not just culture in the South, but also for sport and recreational activities and we’re pleased to finally deliver on the refurbishment and redevelopment.”

Also, in attendance were Minister of Tourism and San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell, Attorney General and San Fernando West MP, Faris Al-Rawi, His Worship the Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello, and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein.

The AG says the project is expected to create several hundred employment opportunities, for both skilled and unskilled labour. He said he believes San Fernando had been a victim of a lack of development prior to the current administration.

“Yes, San Fernando is charming but San Fernando prior to having a whole of government vision as we do now was also dying,” he said. “So we’re talking about a city in need of a desperate amount of investment.”

The mayor says he is excited about the project and congratulated the sports ministry on its efforts.

Phase one will begin on June 17 and is expected to take 18 months.