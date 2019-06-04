Rootsyardd celebrates a year

Resident selector Selector Gauge of Black Chariot International (from left) with guest selector Laurent "Tippy I" Alfred and Rootsyardd founder Jude Patrick.

ROOTSYARDD has created a space for those who seek foundation roots reggae, with products and services available from a wide range of brands, where people can enjoy the vibe, socialise – and now, one can even get a massage, or a tattoo.

Founder of Rootsyardd Jude Patrick said of the anniversary celebration, "This is it, we made it to one year. We give thanks to the most high. A man is as good as his foundation, and this is what the foundation is about – growing up on love, good music, family vibes, friends and a loving team of people who will help to collectively bring concepts to life."

Patrick said the feedback has been favourable. "People say they look forward to it every six weeks, and this keeps us driven, it makes us want to do more, and push more to deliver." He said the efforts are not only in relation to aesthetics, but to ensure people who attend the events feel welcome, loved, and leave feeling calm and wanting to share that peace."

The first-anniversary event was held on May 25 at the corner of Nook Avenue and St Ann's Road. Present were vendors who have been offering their products and services throughout the year, including Rasta Feng, Sumptuously Orgasmic and Twig’s Naturals. New partners on board included Mary Jane Brand TT, and Bisa Wellness, which offered massages and symbolic beaded jewellery.

Kimada Peters of AI Naturals said the company, which has been in operation for 20 years, has been a partner with Rootsyardd since day one. Peters said the company was birthed after the founder, Gezelle Morle, created an initial set of soaps and shampoos for her children who suffered from a range of allergies. Their line of products include soaps, shampoos, deodorants, scented candles and wax melts made of natural and organic ingredients. Peters said being part of Rootsyardd has helped with the further promotion of the brand and their offerings. They have received returning customers through Rootsyardd and have been receiving positive feedback on their products.

Sabrina Romany of Healthy Escape – creator of a variety of scented candles, soaps and oils – has also been a vendor at Rootsyardd for the year, and said it has been good for further exposure of her brand.

Owner of Elysian Charms artist Debra Evans said she is happy to have become part of the group of vendors at Rootsyardd, as its ethos connects closely with that of her brand – representing love, harmony and preservation of and appreciation for each other and the natural environment. A sculptor who also does paintings and illustrations, she had a wide range of products on display, which included earrings, wrist cuffs, necklaces, wooden sculptures and decorative wall art.

Patrick said with upcoming events there is much more to expect with greater variety in the pipeline.

"Every Rootsyardd we try to bring something different, it is always an improvement with some little tweaks. After this Rootsyardd we will go back and meditate so we can offer something else for the next event. We don't want to stunt the tree, we want to prune it, and even bring in other plants to create a garden with love, positivity, and peace."