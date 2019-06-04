PM updated on Shell’s plans for TT

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and other government ministers with executives of Shell in Houston, Texas. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

THE Prime Minister met officials of Shell in Houston, Texas yesterday, as he continued his overseas meetings with energy multinationals. A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley and his delegation received an update on Shell’s planned growth portfolios for TT when he visited the company’s Woodcreek Campus in Houston.

The presentations made during this working visit highlighted the significant increase in gas production from the Starfish field. Rowley previously visited Woodcreek in 2017. On that visit, he was briefed by Shell on its efforts to overcome the challenges it faced after the initial Starfish start-up did not produce results as first anticipated. Rowley and his delegation received a status report on the upgrade to Shell’s existing infrastructure.

This work is aimed at ensuring continued and increased natural gas production. The meeting also involved presentations on the company’s assets in the East and North Coast Marine Area, exploration, near-term and delivered projects. This meeting was a follow-up to meetings Rowley and his delegation held last week in the Netherlands with Shell officials. Energy Minister Franklin Khan, National Security Minister Stuart Young and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West were part of the delegation which accompanied Rowley to Woodcreek Campus.

While at the campus, Rowley met with TT staff members who are working there on projects which are specifically related to TT. Rowley is scheduled to meet with top executives from EOG Resources and BHP Billiton today in Houston. On May 30, Rowley held talks with BP in London. Those talks dealt with BP’s recent drilling programmes and the future of LNG production in TT. BP updated him on its short and medium-term exploration and production gas programmes.

Rowley was also updated on platform fabrication for BP taking at TOFCO’s Yard in La Brea. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the growth of TT’s energy sector.

The continuation of negotiations between their respective teams on several matters, including the restructuring of Atlantic are expected to begin in the middle of this month.