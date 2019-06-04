One worker dead, another critical after Moruga explosion

Massy Energy Production Resources Moruga West Fields, at Haggard Trace, off the Penal Rock Road, Moruga where truck driver Phillip Ramlochan died during an explosion onthe compound.

ONE worker is dead and another is in critical condition after a tanker exploded at the Massy Energy Production Resources Moruga West Fields this morning.

Dead is Phillip Ramlochan, 41, of South Oropouche. Drigpaul Sookoo, 50, of Penal is in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The two men were employees of Total Contractors.

Medical sources said Sookoo suffered injuries to his face and chest.

According to a police report, at about 8.15 am, Ramlochan and Sookoo were working at the compound when the tanker exploded.

Reports said the workers were thrown several feet into the air before landing on a railing.

Residents in the area said their homes shook during the explosion.

Moruga police are investigating.