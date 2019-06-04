MPs welcome upgrade of South’s QPS

MEMBERS of Parliament could not contain their excitement on hearing the news that Skinner Park will be upgraded, saying it will benefit the sporting enthusiasts in San Fernando including students, as one minister described the venue as “our Queen’s Park Savannah.”

Phase one of the job will start on June 17 at a cost of $147 million.

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe said, “There will be refurbishment of the cycling track, refurbishment of the playing field, installation of LED lighting towers, supply and installation of a digital scoreboard and the general refurbishment and upgrade of the facility and surrounding site.”

Minister of Tourism and San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell, who grew up in San Fernando, said Skinner Park is an integral part of life for people in the community.

“The Skinner Park sits just on the boundary of San Fernando East and San Fernando West and Skinner Park for us San Fernandians has been the centre of sport and culture in San Fernando for a very long time. I grew up playing in Skinner Park. I played football for Presentation College in Skinner Park, I played mas as a child and crossed the stage in Skinner Park, I cycled around the cycling track in Skinner Park, used the jogging track. Skinner Park is the centre for recreation in San Fernando, but over the years Skinner Park has been allowed to deteriorate...so today I am extremely grateful for my constituents, I speak on behalf of them that Skinner Park can now find its place again as the centre for sport as well as culture in San Fernando.”

Mitchell said that the schools in San Fernando will make full use of the venue. “Many of the schools, all their youth teams, they all converge on Skinner Park to play netball, cycling, tennis, basketball, football, everything. The centre of it all was Skinner Park...it is a representative of southern pride, it is our Queen’s Park Savannah.”

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello praised the efforts of the Sports Minister for starting the job. “I am excited and I also want to congratulate the Minister of Sport for pushing this initiative...we look forward to this project in San Fernando.”

Attorney General and San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein also attended the media conference.