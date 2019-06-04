Mom of Smith Hill shooting victim to gunmen ‘Come to me and say sorry’

File photo

The mother of Jude Joseph, the 12-year-old boy who was shot by gunmen last Wednesday in Smith Hill, Carenage, is calling on the men who shot her son to come forward and apologise, and even assist her in taking care of the child who is still in critical condition.

Joseph’s mother, Camille, told Newsday the boy, while still critical, is responding more than before and is slowly showing signs of recovering. But she said even if he recovers from the shooting, he may suffer permanent damage.

“A lot of vital organs were damaged,” Camille said. “His urinal tract and his pancreas were seriously damaged. That gunman has to come to me and apologise to me and do something for my son. Even if he gets arrested that won’t do anything for my son. He is lying in a hospital bed fighting for his life now, and if he survives, his life would never be the same.”

On Wednesday last at about 9.30 pm, men stormed Smith Hill and began shooting indiscriminately, hitting Joseph in his back and critically wounding him. The men also shot 57-year-old Kervin Sinette three times. He has since been treated and released from hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.