Media blackout for Vincent Nelson’s plea agreement hearing

Vincent Nelson, QC

The media was put out of the plea agreement hearing for British Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson after Director of Public Prosecution Roger Gaspard, SC, made an application for the case to be heard in private.

The application was made, supported by the defence, and granted by Justice Malcolm Holdip.

In his application, Gaspard said Nelson would have agreed to turn state witness against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan,SC, and who are facing related conspiracy charges. He said since the charges against all three arose from the same factual origin, there was "some symmetery" in Nelson's case and the case against the other two.

"That type of symmetry makes for a heightened degree of sensitivity as far as the carriage of this and those related matters," he said.

"One has to be especially careful to ensure that nothing is done to attract the issue of adverse pre-trial publicity for any of the subjected related parties," he added.

Supporting the application, Nelson’s attorney, Thomas Allen,QC, also added that there was a genuine fear of Nelson’s to his personal security as it was a “highly politically charged case.”

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, when the judge will rule on whether he has accepted the plea agreement deal between the prosecution and the defence. It is then expected that Nelson will plead guilty to three charges of conspiring to commit money laundering, misbehaviour in public office and conspiracy to commit an act of corruption.

Because he has agreed to plead guilty in exchange for his testimony against Ramlogan and Ramdeen in connection with a series of alleged financial transactions and alleged rewards involving legal fees paid to him for representation in state briefs, which he obtained while Ramlogan was attorney general.

Nelson first appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court on May 2, on the three charges, and the next day Ramlogan and Ramdeen were charged on similar charges relating to the alleged legal fees kickback conspiracy.

They are on $1.2 million and $1.5 million bail respectively and will return to court for a case management hearing on June 28.

The two were jointly charged with conspiracy to contravene the Prevention of Corruption Act; conspiracy to engage in the act of money laundering; and conspiracy to misbehave in public office.