Le Hunte: Expect less rain, continue conserving water

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte, hands raised, to his right and left respectfully is NGC CNG President, Curtis Mohamed and SWMCOL Acting Chief CEO, Aisha Roach, take photos with students at the World Environment Day, 'Air Pollution', at Yara Auditorium, UWI-Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Although this country has now entered the rainy season, Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte today urged citizens to continue conserving water.

Le Hunte told the media the expected rainfall for the months of June and July would be less than the country normally received in past rainy seasons.

He was speaking after attending the UWI/Arthur Lok Jack and SWMCOL one-day symposium to commemorate World Environment Day, at the Arthur Lok Jack School of Business, Mt Hope.

Le Hunte said people must conserve water because most of the dams were still below the yearly average.

“We are starting at a position where you are below where you should be. And, the projection for rain is going to be a lot less during June and July than it was previously.

“We do need to continue to conserve as we build up our dams and our storage back up to the levels we will like them to be.”