Hinds: All efforts being made to locate Jamaican

Fitzgerald Hinds

ACTING National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says every effort is being made to locate a Jamaican national who left the Piarco International Airport after being denied entry.

He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday from Senator Khadijah Ameen on steps to locate and deport the Jamaican national who was reportedly allowed to leave the airport.

Hinds said the exact facts and circumstances of the event was being investigated.

"The reality however is that Jamaican national is at large. His photograph and descriptions have been made available to all units of the TT police service and all elements of the security platform in this country. And every effort is being made to locate him. Once he is located and found he will be handed over to the Immigration authorities for their further management of the situation.'

Ameen asked if the ministry of the Immigration authorities have considered changing protocols when dealing with these types of situations at the airport. Hinds replied there is a system of protocols in place.

"But once a new situation develops and an investigation is completed and there is evidence that some breach or some weakness is identified then naturally arrangements are made to tighten those gaps to prevent future occurrences in these circumstances."

Ameen asked if the officers concerned have been removed from their positions while the investigation is ongoing.

Hinds replied: "This question suggests loudly that this is putting the cart before the horse. When the investigation is completed then (we) would be properly and reasonably in a position to know what was responsible for this unfortunate state of affairs and it is only then can a sensible decision maker contemplate all of the possibilities available to him or her."