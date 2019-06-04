HDC takes in 21 interns

The office of the Housing Development Corporation, South Quay, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC) accepted 21 tertiary level students to take part of a ten week programme called the Internship to Leadership Programme.

According to a release sent to the media by HDC, the 21 students were selected from more than 300 students and would be integrated into various areas of the corporation including development, construction management, finance, social work, legal and corporate communications from June 4 to August 16.

“(The programme) is not just a routine initiative on the HDC’s Corporate Social Responsibility annual Work Programme; instead, it is considered an “opportunity for us to touch lives and give students practical experience in the world of work. The main objective of the programme is to provide each student with the requisite industry experience in their respective fields of study while providing opportunities for leadership and professional development,” said the HDC in a release.

Chairman of the Human Resource Committee of the Board, Saira Samlal-Ramlogan addressed the interns yesterday at their office at South Quay and said the board believes internships were a stepping stone to successful careers. She encouraged the interns to prioritise focus and do their best to gain life skills that may set a foundation for a future career.

“Don’t stress about the money because it will come when you demonstrate your worth,” Ramlogan said.

The release added, HDC will also participate in the “Match Me” programme which will provide five sixth form students with the chance to gain work experience, understand business ethics and be exposed to character building activities.