HDC chairman to help Makeisha Selling nuts to become a doctor

Makeisha Simon who is raising funds towards becoming a doctor. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

HDC chairman Newman George is expected to make a personal donation to 21-year-old Makeisha Simon, who, with her mother, has been selling nuts and channa to fund her dreams of becoming a doctor. The donation is expected to be made at the HDC’s South Quay, Port of Spain offices at 10am today.In a telephone interview, Simon said she was “thankful” and “shocked” that people she had never met had pledged financial support for her dream.“I feel good and thankful…a little shocked as well that so many people are reaching out to help,” she said.Simon said her mother would accompany her to Port of Spain.Last November, the University of the West Indies accepted her to study for a bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery (MBBS) degree.Elated and determined but with no money, Simon began selling nuts and channa on the streets in Princes Town and San Fernando to raise money to pursue her studies. She lives with her mother– a single parent, and two younger siblings at Borde Narve Village in Princes Town.People willing to help can contact her at 356-3465.

Donations can also be made to her account at SFCCU Credit Union. Her account number is 03006045 and her passbook number is S01852.