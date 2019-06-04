Happy with process in Sando Day four of V’zuelan migrant registration

FEELING GOOD: Venezuelans smile as they walk into the Achievors Banquet Hall at Duncan Village in San Fernando to register yesterday. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

AS the registration of Venezuelan migrants entered its fourth day at Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village in San Fernando yesterday, there did not seem to be any decrease in the number of people waiting to be processed.

Under uncertain weather conditions, which fluctuated between a broiling midday sun to sheets of light drizzles of rain, the migrants chatted among themselves as they waited patiently under two tents set up at the top of the driveway leading to the registration hall.One person, Francisco Carrillo, 32, together with his mother Mireya De Carillo, 66, and daughter, said he went to the site at 11pm on Sunday to “hold places” for his family.When Newsday caught up with them they had just exited the centre. Carrillo, who spoke English haltingly, said the exercise went smoothly and he was optimistic that the entire family would be approved and receive registration cards.However Myra Urbina, who returned to the centre yesterday as she was unable to complete the process on Sunday, said there was a significant amount of garbage which the Venezuelans picked up as they did not want “Trinis” to think that they are a “nasty people.”Also commenting on the garbage situation was food vendor Obawele Beddoe whose mobile food kiosk was blaring the infectious sounds of Latin music.“Last night I came and cleaned up around the area and some of the Venezuelans assisted because there were people waiting since last night. I think proper garbage measures should be put in place on a more regular basis because it have a lot of people here, and although they does put their garbage in the bins, the trucks are not passing regularly to clean the bins.”Meanwhile Urbina said the process at the San Fernando centre is “very fast” when compared to what occurred at the Port of Spain centre which witnessed an influx of migrants on Sunday. Also commenting on the swiftness of the process was Deisys Antonieta, who emerged from the process with her five-month-old baby, Anthony, in her arms.She said they had arrived at the centre at 5am, and by 9am had completed the process.“It was fast,” she said Registration began at three centres last Friday and ends on June 14.